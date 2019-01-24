Qatar Seeks Seoul's Cooperation on Buying 60 LNG Carriers

Photo : YONHAP News

Qatar is seeking South Korea’s cooperation on its plan to buy 60 liquefied natural gas(LNG) carriers.According to South Korean Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom on Monday, Qatar’s Energy Minister, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, revealed the plan during a summit between the two countries held in Seoul earlier in the day.According to Kim, the Qatari minister said that the Middle Eastern country recently sent a delegation to South Korea as part of research to implement a plan to increase the number of its LNG carriers to 110 from 50.The official was also quoted as saying that South Korea is an experienced shipbuilder and has a reputation for its technological prowess and that Doha expects to build a good cooperative relationship with Seoul on buying LNG carriers.President Moon Jae-in emphasized the importance of shipping and marine industries for both South Korea and Qatar as peninsula countries, adding they both share a foundation for joint development in those areas.