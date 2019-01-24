Japanese Civic Group Official Supporting Forced Labor Victims Visits Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official of a Japanese civic group that supports female victims forced into wartime labor by Japan’s Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation has visited Gwangju city in South Korea.Miyuki Nakagawa, the secretary-general of the group called Hokuriku Committee, held a news conference in Gwangju on Monday and discussed the group’s activities.Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation mobilized the largest number of female workers during World War Two while Korea was under Japanese colonial rule. Over one thousand women were forced to work at its munitions factory in Toyama city from 1944 to 1945.Three lawsuits are proceeding in South Korea related to the Nachi-Fujikoshi forced labor issue.Victims Kim Jeong-ju, Kim Gye-sun and Oh Gyeong-ae in Gwangju and South Jeolla Province are among the plaintiffs for the lawsuits.In two of the three cases, appellate courts upheld damage claims by the victims. The ruling for the third case is scheduled to come out Wednesday.