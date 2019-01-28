Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has flatly dismissed a claim raised by some in Japan that radar evidence Seoul provided to prove a close-range flight made by a Japanese patrol plane was fabricated.A military official said Monday that some Japanese politicians and citizens are claiming that South Korea manipulated the figure recorded on a South Korean warship's radar screen that indicates the flight altitude of the Japanese aircraft.The official said such claim is nonsensical and reflects a lack of knowledge on radar information.In a blog post on Saturday, Japan's Liberal Democratic Party member Masamune Wada claimed that some people are saying that South Korea could have dropped one zero and wrote 200 feet instead of two thousand.On Thursday, Seoul's Defense Ministry disclosed radar information captured by a South Korean destroyer showing a Japanese plane approaching the vessel as close as 540 meters and at an altitude of 60 meters or about 200 feet.Some in Japan have claimed that one zero may have been removed, pointing to the space existing between the number 200 and the letter "ft," which is short for feet.But a Defense Ministry official in Seoul has rebutted such claims, saying a space always exists before the unit, even for numbers above one thousand.