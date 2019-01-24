Taekwondo Included as Official Event for 2024 Paralympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea’s national sport and martial art taekwondo will be an official event at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.The International Paralympic Committee(IPC) held an executive committee meeting in London on Friday and decided that both Paralympic events in Tokyo and Paris would have the same 22 sports.Taekwondo, known for its kicking techniques, will make its Paralympics debut in Tokyo next year after being given the green light by the IPC in 2015.The martial art was adopted as an official sport for the Olympic Games starting with the 2000 Sydney Olympics and has maintained this status ever since.