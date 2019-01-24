57 % of S. Korean Parents Expect to Support Children Even After Retirement

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows that more than half of South Korean parents in their 40s and 50s expect they will have to take care of their children financially even after their retirement.The Korea Insurance Development Institute released the results of a survey on Monday that asked residents in six major cities across the country, aged 40 to 59 as of 2017, about their retirement plans.Nearly 57 percent respondents said they expect to continuously shoulder financial burdens for their children after they retire.On average, they expected to spend around 72-point-six million won for their child's education post-retirement and 140 million won more when their child gets married.According to a National Pension Research Institute poll cited by the survey, 38 percent of the retirees said their spouses did not make money when they retired. Meanwhile, 34 percent said their children were single while 22 percent said their children were unemployed at the time of their retirement.