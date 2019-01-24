Vice Minister Expects US-N. Korea Summit to Facilitate Peace on Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Suh Choo-suk believes a forthcoming second U.S.-North Korea summit will help build important momentum to further facilitate peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula.Suh shared his expectations at the Fullerton Forum in Singapore on Monday, calling for international support and cooperation to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and build permanent peace in the region.He assessed that progress had been made to deepen cooperation between the two Koreas and called their military agreements, signed during the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang last year, a breakthrough measure to ease tensions and build trust.Known as the Shangri-La Dialogue Sherpa Meeting, the forum brings together government officials and experts in the private security sector from around 20 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.Suh is scheduled to meet with representatives from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) on the sidelines of the event. However, he has no plan to meet with his Japanese counterpart amid a recent dispute over what Seoul says were threatening flights made by Japanese military planes towards South Korean warships.