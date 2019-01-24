Gov't to Name Projects Exempt from Pre-feasibility Study

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will soon announce a list of major public investment projects to be implemented at an early date.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said Minister Hong Nam-ki will name the projects to be exempt from pre-feasibility studies on Tuesday, following a deliberation and confirmation by a presidential committee and the Cabinet earlier in the day.Major cities and provinces have applied for pre-feasibility study exemption for 33 projects worth around 70 trillion won in total.A project worth at least 50 billion won with 30 billion won or more subsidized by the government is subject to a pre-feasibility study. Once exempt, such projects can be carried out in a speedy fashion.Since the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development reviews requests for pre-feasibility study exemption, it is more likely applications from the Seoul metropolitan area will be excluded.