Gov't to Name Projects Exempt from Pre-feasibility Study

The government will soon announce a list of major public investment projects to be implemented at an early date.
The Ministry of Economy and Finance said Minister Hong Nam-ki will name the projects to be exempt from pre-feasibility studies on Tuesday, following a deliberation and confirmation by a presidential committee and the Cabinet earlier in the day.
Major cities and provinces have applied for pre-feasibility study exemption for 33 projects worth around 70 trillion won in total.
A project worth at least 50 billion won with 30 billion won or more subsidized by the government is subject to a pre-feasibility study. Once exempt, such projects can be carried out in a speedy fashion.
Since the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development reviews requests for pre-feasibility study exemption, it is more likely applications from the Seoul metropolitan area will be excluded.