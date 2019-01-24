Menu Content

US Ambassador Meets with S. Korean Defense, Foreign Ministers

Write: 2019-01-28 18:56:45Update: 2019-01-28 19:27:26

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. envoy in Seoul met with South Korea’s foreign and defense ministers on Monday. 

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris visited the Foreign Ministry at around 4:20 p.m. to meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. 

An official of the Foreign Ministry said the two exchanged opinions on issues of mutual interest, including Korean Peninsula affairs and the allies' joint defense cost-sharing. 

Hours earlier, Harris visited Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo at the Defense Ministry. During their closed-door meeting, which went well over an hour, it is believed they discussed recent threatening flights by Japanese patrol planes near South Korean warships, among other matters.

Harris, a former U.S. Navy four-star general, served as Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command before being appointed as ambassador to Seoul. 

There is speculation that Washington may seek to actively mediate the naval disputes between its two Asian allies.
