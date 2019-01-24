US Ambassador Meets with S. Korean Defense, Foreign Ministers

Photo : YONHAP News

The top U.S. envoy in Seoul met with South Korea’s foreign and defense ministers on Monday.U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris visited the Foreign Ministry at around 4:20 p.m. to meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.An official of the Foreign Ministry said the two exchanged opinions on issues of mutual interest, including Korean Peninsula affairs and the allies' joint defense cost-sharing.Hours earlier, Harris visited Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo at the Defense Ministry. During their closed-door meeting, which went well over an hour, it is believed they discussed recent threatening flights by Japanese patrol planes near South Korean warships, among other matters.Harris, a former U.S. Navy four-star general, served as Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command before being appointed as ambassador to Seoul.There is speculation that Washington may seek to actively mediate the naval disputes between its two Asian allies.