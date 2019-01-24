Seoul Protests Japanese FM's Latest Claim over Dokdo

Photo : KBS News

Seoul has lodged a strong protest with Tokyo after Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono repeated a sovereignty claim over Dokdo.A spokesman stated on Monday that the South Korean Foreign Ministry denounced what it called unjust claims by Kono in his New Year’s parliamentary speech earlier in the day.The ministry also urged the Japanese government to immediately withdraw the claim, stressing Dokdo is South Korea’s territory historically, geographically and under international law.It also called on Tokyo to humbly face up to its history, saying it will be a foundation for future-oriented relations between the two countries.