S. Korea Confirms Outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease

South Korea on Monday confirmed an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease(FMD) ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.Quarantine authorities from the province said the first outbreak of the animal disease this year was confirmed at a dairy farm in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, located 77 kilometers south of Seoul.The owner of the farm reported a suspected case early in the morning after about 20 out of 120 cows at the farm showed symptoms of the highly infectious disease.Quarantine officials said in-depth tests confirmed the outbreak of type O FMD.Gyeonggi provincial quarantine authorities said Tuesday that all 120 cows at the farm have been culled.They are also considering slaughtering about 500 additional pigs and cows at eight different farms located less than 500 meters from the affected farm.A 24-hour standstill order has also been placed on all animal farms within three kilometers of the farm, affecting 82 farms with about 43-hundred animals in total.