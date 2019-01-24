Another Victim of Japan's Wartime Sex Slavery Dies

Photo : YONHAP News

Another elderly victim of Japan's sexual slavery during World War Two has died.The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan said that Kim Bok-dong died at 10:41 p.m. Monday. She was 93.Kim was forced into sexual slavery at the age of 14 in 1940 and worked as a sex slave in military brothels for Japanese soldiers in different countries in Asia, including China, Malaysia and Indonesia.Since 1992, she began to publicly share her experiences, calling for a formal apology from the Japanese government as well as compensation for its wartime sexual slavery.Earlier on Monday, another victim identified by her surname Lee died aged 94.The deaths of the two victims in a day leave the number of registered surviving victims in the country at 23.