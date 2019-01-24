KCTU Fails to Decide on its Participation in Tripartite Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

A major South Korean umbrella labor union has failed to decide whether to participate in a tripartite dialogue among government, labor and business.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) held a conference with over one-thousand delegates in Seoul to decide whether to join the government-led Economic, Social and Labor Council.The delegates voted down motions on non-participation as well as conditional non-participation and conditional participation. Following disputes, the delegates didn't vote at all on the motion for the group's participation in the social dialogue.They failed to reach an agreement on the matter after ten hours of heated discussions, effectively blocking the KCTU from joining the social dialogue which was launched two months ago.