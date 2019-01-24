S. Korea, US to Discuss Coordination on Inter-Korean Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean officials have left for the United States to coordinate bilateral positions regarding inter-Korean projects and exchanges.A diplomatic source said on Monday that Lee Dong-ryol, the head of the ministry's Korean Peninsula Peace Regime Bureau, recently departed for Washington.Lee and other officials will reportedly discuss issues left unresolved during the two allies' working-group talks held earlier in January, including the issue of holding video reunions of families separated by the Korean War.The Seoul government has been working to arrange video reunions of war-separated families around the Lunar New Year holiday.The two sides are also likely to share developments regarding Seoul's plan to deliver the antiviral drug Tamiflu to North Korea and South Korean businesspeople’s request to visit the North to check their facilities at the inter-Korean Gaseong Industrial Complex.