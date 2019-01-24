UN: 237 Died from Natural Disasters in N. Korea in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

A United Nations report says that 237 people died from natural disasters in North Korea last year, the ninth largest number in the world.The Voice of America issued the report on Tuesday, quoting a report by the UN International Strategy for Disaster Reduction and a research center at Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium.The report estimated about ten-thousand people died from natural disasters around the globe last year.Indonesia saw the largest number at over 45-hundred, followed by India, Guatemala, Japan and China.North Korea placed ninth, with 64 percent of the 237 deaths caused by floods following a strong typhoon which hit the Korean Peninsula in late August last year.