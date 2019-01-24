49 Million People Expected to Travel During Lunar New Year Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

About 49 million people are expected to travel during a period of seven days around the Lunar New Year beginning Friday.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Tuesday that traffic departing for the holiday will peak on Monday on the eve of the Lunar New Year, while traffic returning from the holiday will be heaviest on Tuesday.The ministry projected up to eight-point-85 million people will travel across the nation on Tuesday.A daily average of six-point-99 million people are expected to travel during this year's holiday, an increase of one-point-five percent from a year earlier and up twofold from ordinary days.The ministry said a daily average of four-point-five million vehicles will hit the road during the period, up one-point-nine percent from last year.