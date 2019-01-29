Symbol of Victims of Japan's Wartime Sexual Slavery Dies

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Another elderly victim of Japan's sexual slavery during World War Two has died. Kim Bok-dong, who dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of wartime sex slavery victims, died at the age of 93, without receiving a formal apology from Japan.Lee Bo-kyung has this story.Report: The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan said that Kim Bok-dong died at 10:41 p.m. Monday.The council said Kim was a symbol of victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery and a human rights and peace activist who had called for a sincere apology and compensation from Japan.According to Yoon Mi-hyang, the head of the council who was with Kim as she passed away, Kim expressed her anger with Japan in her very last moments.Born in 1926 in South Gyeongsang Province, Kim was forced into sexual slavery at the age of 14 in 1940 and worked as a sex slave in military brothels for Japanese soldiers in different countries in Asia, including China, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore. She returned to Korea in 1947.In August 1992, Kim publicly shared her experience as a so-called “comfort woman” for the first time at the Asian Solidarity Conference for the Issue of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan. The next year, she attended and testified at the World Human Rights Conference in Vienna, Austria.Since then, she traveled to the United States and Japan among many other countries, sharing her story and calling for a formal apology from the Japanese government and legal reparation for the Korean victims of wartime sexual slavery.For many years, she also attended the ongoing weekly rallies held every Wednesday in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul to demand a formal apology and compensation from Japan.Last year, amid a battle with cancer, Kim held a lone protest in front of the Foreign Ministry building in Seoul to call for the dissolution of the Japan-funded Reconciliation and Healing Foundation, which was launched as part of a widely criticized 2015 deal between Seoul and Tokyo on Japan’s wartime sexual slavery. The foundation was dissolved late last November.Kim’s death leaves the number of registered surviving victims in the country at 23 as another victim also died on Monday. The victim, identified only by her surname Lee, died aged 94 earlier in the day.A memorial altar for Kim was set up at Severance Hospital in Seoul and her funeral will be held on Friday.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.