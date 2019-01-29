Cabinet Approves Waiving Feasibility Studies for 24.1 Trillion Won Worth of Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet has approved waiving preliminary feasibility studies for 23 projects worth 24-point-one trillion won.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in a briefing on Tuesday that the projects were selected out of 32 projects worth 68-point-seven trillion won submitted by 17 cities and provinces.Feasibility studies determine whether a project makes economic sense.Hong billed the exemptions as an effort to promote balanced regional development. He said non-capital regions with low populations and insufficient infrastructure had a hard time pursuing large projects due to the difficulty of passing feasibility studies.