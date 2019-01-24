Gov't: Seoul, Tokyo Must Discuss Radar Row Based on Scientific Evidence

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry has reaffirmed that Seoul and Tokyo must tackle their radar dispute through working-level discussions based on objective and scientific evidence.Ministry Spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told reporters Tuesday that Seoul continues to keep its door open for dialogue. Her comments come amid calls for Seoul, Tokyo and Washington to convene discussions to address the radar row and Japan's flybys.Choi said Seoul stands by its position that the military row should be resolved through bilateral working-level talks. However, she was quick to add that Seoul would consider a three-way gathering if the U.S. has interests in the matter.Her comments suggest that Seoul would consider the trilateral consultation if the U.S. intents on stepping in as a mediator.