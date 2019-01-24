S. Korea Conveys Ideas to North on Joint Event to Mark March 1st Movement

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has conveyed to North Korea its ideas for a joint ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the March First Independence Movement.A Unification Ministry official told reporters Tuesday that Seoul is awaiting a response from Pyongyang.Asked to elaborate on the ideas conveyed, the official only said the ideas centered on ways to make the joint event significant.Holding the joint ceremony is a key part of the Pyongyang Joint Declaration signed during the inter-Korean summit held in Pyongyang last September.Meanwhile, the ministry official said the government plans to deliver the antiviral medicine, Tamiflu, to North Korea at an early date so that it can be put to good use.The two Koreas have agreed on the provision of the flu medicine but have yet to set a date for the actual delivery.