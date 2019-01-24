Pres. Moon Pays Tribute to Wartime Sexual Slavery Victim

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to set history straight and actively help the 23 surviving registered victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery as he paid tribute to an elderly victim who died on Monday.On his Facebook page on Tuesday, Moon paid homage to Kim Bok-dong, who died at the age of 93 after a lifetime of fighting for the rights of wartime sex slavery victims and calling on Japan for a formal apology and compensation.Moon wrote that Kim brought to light a hidden piece of history when she publicly spoke about her wartime suffering before the UN’s World Human Rights Conference in Vienna in 1993. The president said the deceased had given others the courage to face the truth.