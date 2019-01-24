Ex-Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn Announces Candidacy in LKP Leadership Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn has announced his candidacy for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's(LKP) leadership election slated for February 27th.Hwang, who served as acting president after former President Park Geun-hye was suspended from office in late 2016, said he will revive the country facing a crisis of regressing to past ways.He criticized the Moon Jae-in administration's income-led growth policies as being outdated and said peace cannot be achieved on the Korean Peninsula with Pyongyang's nuclear arms, dictatorship and human rights violations.Hwang then vowed to push for a project to transform the economy and to scrap the government's income-led growth and nuclear-free policies when elected party chief.Recent polls show that Hwang is viewed by conservative voters as one of the most favorable candidates for the 2022 presidential election.