US Could Mediate Between S. Korea, Japan Over Military Row

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean Foreign Ministry officials will visit UN-flagged military bases in Japan on Wednesday and Thursday amid Seoul and Tokyo's prolonged spat over Tokyo's radar claims and recent flybys.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said Tuesday that a delegation led by Kim Tae-jin, the director general of the ministry's North American affairs bureau, will tour the bases on an invitation from the UN Command(UNC).The South Korean delegation is scheduled to meet not only officials from the UNC and the U.S. Forces Japan, but Japanese officials that handle Tokyo's relations with Washington.It is also possible that officials from Seoul and Tokyo will join their U.S. counterparts for a trilateral dialogue.While Washington has left Seoul and Tokyo to resolve their bilateral issues on their own, it could attempt to mediate amid concerns that the discord could adversely affect their three-way cooperation in dealing with North Korea.On Monday, U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris had meetings with South Korea's defense and foreign ministers to discuss the recent series of events involving Seoul and Tokyo.