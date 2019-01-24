Moon Emphasizes Need to Innovate ICT at Local Fair

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in emphasized the need to innovate information and communication technology(ICT) Tuesday while visiting a local fair showcasing the latest products by the country's leading companies.Meeting with business leaders and students to discuss the global competitiveness of the country's ICT and manufacturing industries, Moon congratulated the businesses for their innovative excellence at the recent Consumer Electronics Show(CES) in Las Vegas.He noted that South Korean products won 71 innovation awards at the CES, the second-highest number won by a single country after the host.Referring to six of those awards given to South Korean startups, Moon said the achievements reaffirmed the nation's confidence that the domestic ICT sector may continue to lead the global market in the era of the fourth industrial revolution.The three-day fair, featuring products and technologies that were showcased by South Korean firms at this year's CES, runs until Thursday.