Bloomberg: S. Korea, US Not Likely to Strike Cost-Sharing Deal by April Deadline

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid Seoul and Washington's stalled negotiations on their defense cost-sharing agreement, a U.S.-based news agency has cast doubt on a deal being struck before the U.S.-proposed deadline of April 15th.According to a Bloomberg report Sunday, an unnamed South Korean official involved in the negotiations said Seoul's negotiators have even sought help from people outside the direct talks, including U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.The report said the real crisis won’t hit until April 15th when Seoul is scheduled to start paying South Korean civilian personnel who work with the U.S. military.The two allies failed to agree on the new terms before the previous five-year agreement expired on December 31st, reportedly after the U.S. demanded South Korea increase its cost-sharing to one-point-two billion U.S. dollars under a one-year deal.