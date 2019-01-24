Ex-Supreme Court Chief Grilled Twice Since Arrest

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae, who has been arrested on charges of abusing power, is expected to be referred to trial sometime after the Lunar New Year holiday early next month.Investigators at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office probing a judicial power abuse scandal said Tuesday that they questioned Yang twice more since his arrest and that he will be indicted after a few more closed-door interrogation sessions.Prosecutors are also reviewing whether to seek indictments of former Supreme Court justices Park Byong-dae and Ko Young-han as well.Officials are currently focused on investigating the former chief justice and have implied that it will be difficult to indict Yang and other judges implicated in the power abuse scandal at the same time.The prosecution is, therefore, expected to determine the course of legal action for other former and incumbent judges after Yang's indictment.Yang has been detained at the Seoul Detention Center since last week. He denies any wrongdoing.