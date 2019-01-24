Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday at 2,183.36, Highest Since Oct. Last Year

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose six-point-06 points, or point-28 percent, on Tuesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-183-point-36, the highest close since October tenth last year when it reached two-thousand-228-point-61.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing three-point-27 points, or point-46 percent. It closed the day at 710-point-99.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-116-point-five won.