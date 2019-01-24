Foreign Ministry to Provide Consular Support over S. Korean Death in Mexico

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry says it will continue to provide necessary consular support to the family of a South Korean national who died in Mexico early this month.According to the ministry, the person died in the city of Monterrey in northeastern Mexico on January second at around 11:30 p.m. Mexican authorities conducted an autopsy and the South Korean embassy in the country formally received the autopsy report on January 22nd.According to the ministry, the autopsy report ruled out external factors in the death, which Mexican authorities have described as due to natural causes. But the family does not agree.The incident occurred at a karaoke where the deceased, a man in his 30s, is known to have been in a scuffle with a karaoke employee right before his death.Also, the body arrived in Korea with some organs missing.A Foreign Ministry official said the Korean embassy will collect the missing body parts from local authorities for transport back to Korea.