VOA: N. Korea Returns US Court's Verdict over Otto Warmbier's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly returned a mailed U.S. court’s verdict ordering the country to pay damages to the bereaved family of American college student Otto Warmbier, who died shortly after his release from the North in 2017.The Voice of America(VOA) said the verdict sent by the district court in Washington D.C. arrived in a mail storage facility in Pyongyang last Saturday. International mail delivery firm DHL attempted to deliver the mail to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, but it was returned immediately.The mail reportedly contains the verdict, the judge’s opinion and their Korean translations.In April last year, Warmbier’s parents filed a civil lawsuit against the North Korean government. In a ruling on December 24th, the U.S. court ordered the North to pay them around 501 million dollars in compensation.