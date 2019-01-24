NIS Expects N. Korea, US to Begin Coordinating Summit Agenda

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence agency has told parliament that North Korea and the United States will hold more talks to coordinate the joint statement that will be issued during their second summit.Representative Lee Hye-hoon, who heads the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee, spoke to reporters on Tuesday after meeting with National Intelligence Service(NIS) director Suh Hoon.According to the lawmaker, the NIS gave a report, saying that it believes Pyongyang and Washington will hold working-level talks to discuss preparations for the second summit, including security and protocol matters.The agency also believes the two sides will begin discussions to coordinate the agenda to adjust the wording of their joint statement.Regarding the recent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and senior North Korean official Kim Yong-chol, the NIS said the two sides discussed a range of issues in an amicable atmosphere.It said that both sides have expressed satisfaction, which is expected to add momentum to working-level talks as well as denuclearization negotiations.As for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Seoul, which is expected after the North-U.S. summit, the NIS told the Assembly that it will likely depend on the summit's outcome and that it's too early to say.