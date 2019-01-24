S. Koreans Pay Homage to Deceased Activist and Victim of Japan's Sexual Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

Many South Koreans, including senior government officials, leading politicians and celebrities, have paid homage to a victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery and leading activist, who died on Monday.Gender Equality and Family Minister Jin Sun-mee visited the funeral parlor at Severance Hospital in Seoul on Tuesday.She said she feels sorry for Kim’s death as the head of the main government ministry in charge of the issue of Japan's wartime sex slavery, promising more efforts to resolve the issue and other issues regarding women’s rights.Among other visitors was Chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi of the minor opposition Justice Party, who said Kim proved how strong life based on truth is, vowing to draw an official apology from the Japanese government.She stressed that South Korea and Japan can move forward together when there is a sincere apology and forgiveness over the wrongdoings in the past.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party’s Floor Leader Na Kyung-won was also at the hospital where he revealed that the conservative party is reviewing proposing a bill for the bereaved family of the victims.Fellow victim Kil Won-ok also paid tribute to her, along with Na Moon-hee, the actress who played a sexual slavery victim in the 2017 South Korean film, “I Can Speak.”Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha also plans to visit the hospital on Wednesday to pay tribute.Kim died at the age of 93 after a lifetime of fighting for the rights of wartime sex slavery victims and calling for Japan's formal apology and compensation.