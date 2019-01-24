Moon Pays Tribute to Activist and Victim of Japan's Sexual Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has paid tribute to former victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery and human rights activist Kim Bok-dong who died on Monday.Moon visited Severance Hospital in Seoul on Tuesday and made a deep bow before the memorial altar set up there for Kim.It marked the first time the president has gone to a funeral parlor for a deceased victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery since he took office.Prior to the visit, he paid homage to her on his Facebook page, vowing to set history straight and actively help the 23 surviving sexual slavery victims registered with the government. Moon visited Kim at the same hospital a year earlier while she was receiving treatment for an illness.