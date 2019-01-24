Seoul Mulls Tokyo's Request for Talks on Wartime Forced Labor

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is still deciding whether to accept Tokyo’s request for talks on South Korean court rulings on wartime forced labor issues.An official of the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday the government is thoroughly reviewing the matter.Seoul has indicated some willingness to discuss the issue through established diplomatic channels between the two countries, but stands opposed to entering “formal talks” as Tokyo might use it as an excuse to take the matter to the International Court of Justice.Earlier this month, Tokyo called for talks with Seoul based on a 1965 normalization treaty, taking issue with a South Korean regional court decision that permits assets be seized from a Japanese firm implicated in wartime forced labor.The decision followed verdicts by South Korea's Supreme Court last year, ordering two Japanese firms to compensate forced labor victims.