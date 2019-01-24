S. Korea, US Scheduling Next Working Group Talks on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean Foreign Ministry official says South Korea and the U.S. are working out a schedule for the next meeting of their working group on North Korea.Asked whether the meeting will be held ahead of a planned second North Korea-U.S. summit slated for late next month, the official simply said they were coordinating schedules and the meeting would be held accordingly.The two allies will have a face-to-face to discuss denuclearization, North Korea sanctions and inter-Korean relations, among other issues.They agreed the bilateral working group meeting, which was formed last November, would be held alternately between a face-to-face meeting and a video conference. The last meeting was conducted through video conferencing on January 17th.The Seoul official was also asked about talks held Monday between Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris, particularly regarding the protracted negotiations on defense cost sharing.The official said both sides shared the stance that it would be desirable to wrap up the negotiations successfully and at an early date.