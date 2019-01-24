N. Korea May Compete in Gymnastics Event in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says it will consider participating in an international gymnastics competition to be held in South Korea later this year.According to the Korea Gymnastics Association(KGA) on Tuesday, International Gymnastics Federation(FIG) President Morinari Watanabe visited Pyongyang last week to discuss issues concerning the regime.Among the topics discussed were forming a joint Korean team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the North's participation in the the Korea Cup international gymnastics competition in Jeju in June.The KGA said it was informed by Watanabe that the North will consider competing in the Korea Cup.Watanabe, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee(IOC), also expressed his willingness to play a bridge role in fielding a unified Korean gymnastics team.The two Koreas will meet at IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland on February 15th to talk about potential joint teams they can form for the Tokyo Olympics.