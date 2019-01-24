S. Koreans' Leisure Time Increases Slightly to 3.3 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

The average leisure time South Koreans clock per day has increased slightly.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism released data on Tuesday that showed an average South Korean spent three-point-three leisure hours on an ordinary weekday last year, up from three-point-one hours a year earlier.Leisure time rose to an average of five-point-three hours per holiday, also increasing from five hours in 2016.The average monthly expenditure for leisure per person stood at 151-thousand won, up from 136-thousand won in 2016.More than 45 percent of the public said they watched television during their free time.The results were based on a survey of around ten-thousand-500 people across the country aged 15 or older.