Second Foot-and-Mouth Case Confirmed in Anseong

A second case of foot-and-mouth disease(FMD) was confirmed in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday, raising concerns of a possible spread of the disease ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday the second case was confirmed at a beef farm in Anseong, 80 kilometers south of Seoul, a day after the first case was confirmed at a farm in the same area.The farm, located about ten kilometers from the first confirmed case of FMD, raises 97 cattle.Quarantine authorities plan to first cull three of the 97 cattle which showed symptoms of FMD before deciding what to do about the rest.A 24-hour standstill was placed on all livestock farms within three kilometers of the affected farm.