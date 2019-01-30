Inter-Korea 38 North: CSIS Report on N. Korean Missile Bases 'Misleading'

A researcher has criticized a U.S. think tank for its recent report on North Korea's "undeclared" missile bases, saying it's creating misunderstanding about the North's intentions ahead of a second Washington-Pyongyang summit.



Daniel DePetris, a fellow at Defense Priorities, a nonpartisan foreign policy organization, made the claim in his article posted on Monday on 38 North, a U.S.-based Web site monitoring North Korea.



DePetris said the latest report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS), entitled "Undeclared North Korea: The Sino-ri Missile Operating Base and Strategic Force Facilities," is regrettable.



He said that just because Pyongyang has not declared a specific missile operating base to the international community does not mean U.S. or South Korean intelligence agencies are unaware of the facility.



The expert said the report creates a misleading narrative about North Korean motives and intentions amid active diplomacy between the U.S. and North Korea, pointing out that the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a nonproliferation research organization in Washington, has known about Sino-ri since 2003.