Gov't Allows Crowd Funding for KONEX-listed Companies

Photo : KBS News

The Korean government has unveiled eased funding regulations to invigorate the KONEX-listed startups.Under the plan release Wednesday, the Financial Services Commission(FSC) will allow crowd funding for three years once a company is listed on the new third-tier market.A public offering of shares will also become easier for KONEX-listed firms, with the FSC expanding the share volume that can be put up without filing registration statement with the Korea Exchange.The FSC will also reduce the minimum account balance needed for individual investors in a bid to lower entry barriers into the KONEX market.KONEX opened in June 2013 in an effort to help fledgling businesses raise funds via stock sales.