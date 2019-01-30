Mourners Continue to Pay Respects to Late Victim of Japan's Sexual Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

Mourners continued to visit a hospital in Seoul on Wednesday, to pay tribute to Kim Bok-dong, a victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery and human rights activist.Top government officials, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Justice Minister Park Sang-ki, paid their respects to the deceased on Tuesday at a memorial altar at Yonsei University's Severance Hospital.As of Wednesday morning, about 16-hundred people had visited the hospital to pay their respects.Meanwhile, the weekly rally to demand an apology and compensation from Japan for its wartime sexual slavery will be held as always at noon on Wednesday in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.Kim’s funeral service will be held on Friday.