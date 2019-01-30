Druking Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison

Photo : YONHAP News

Blogger Kim Dong-won, the central figure in an online opinion rigging campaign ahead of the 2017 presidential election, has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.The Seoul Central District Court issued the ruling on Wednesday on charges that Kim, better known by his Internet alias “druking,” distorted public opinion by manipulating online comments and also delivered illegal political funds to a former aide of South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo when the governor was a lawmaker.On the charge Kim delivered 50 million won in illicit funds to late lawmaker Roh Hoe-chan, the court handed down a six-month prison sentence suspended for one year.The court said Kim obstructed business at online portal services by distorting online comments using the data manipulation software, King Crab.It also said he hindered the creation of sound public opinion on the Internet and impeded a fair election process.