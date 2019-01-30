Ex-Coach Gets Heavier Punishment for Beating Young Skaters

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has handed down a heavier punishment for former national short track coach Cho Jae-beom for assaulting four of his trainees, including Olympic champion Shim Suk-hee.The Suwon District Court on Wednesday sentenced Cho to one-and-a-half years in prison in the appeal trial.While increasing the lower court's prison term by eight months, the appeals court said it took into account that two of the victims recently scrapped a settlement they had reached with Cho, among other factors.The 37-year old defendant is additionally accused of sexually assaulting Shim Suk-hee from 2014, when she was a junior in high school until about two months before the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.Police are said to have wrapped up their probe on the sexual assault allegations and plan to hand over the case to the prosecution next month with recommendation to indict.