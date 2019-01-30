First Hearing in Trial of Ex-NCA Deputy Chief Canceled

Photo : YONHAP News

The trial for Lim Jong-hun, a former judge at the center of a massive judicial power abuse scandal, has been canceled after the defense counsel all resigned.The Seoul Central District Court was set to hold the first hearing on Wednesday but it was canceled after all eleven members of Lim’s defense team stepped down and Lim also expressed his intent not to appear in court.Though the legal team did not specify the reason for resigning, the move likely came in protest of the court’s decision to go ahead with the trial even if the legal team revealed that it needed more time to prepare for the trial.With the cancellation, the dates for other scheduled hearings will change. The court is expected to re-set the dates after the legal counsel problem is settled.Lim, former deputy head of the National Court Administration(NCA), faces about 30 charges.Lim, who worked for the NCA from 2012 to 2017, is suspected of being the key figure who helped former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae use trials as bargaining chips in dealings with the presidential office under the Park Geun-hye government.