Finance Minister Vows Best Efforts to Meet Job Creation Goal

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has vowed to mobilize all possible policies to meet the goal of creating 150-thousand jobs this year, saying the task won’t be easy.Hong made the remark during a forum organized by the Korea Broadcasting Journalists Club on Wednesday.The minister apologized for the government failing to reach its job creation target last year, citing economic structure, policies as well as economic conditions as reasons for the slump in the labor market. By policy factors, Hong likely was referring to the hike in minimum wage.Hong said that given that so many factors played a part, it will not be easy to boost employment.He stressed the need to create jobs in the private sector. He said creating good jobs by facilitating private firms to do business freely will provide the shortcut needed to reach this year’s employment goal.