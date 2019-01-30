Ex-Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn Calls for Constitutional Amendment

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who on Tuesday announced his candidacy in the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP)'s leadership election next month, has emphasized the need for a constitutional amendment.In an interview with Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, Hwang said while the current single five-year presidency has had both accomplishments and shortcomings, the world has changed since the previous 1987 constitutional amendment.He said the current structure grants the president too much power, leaving the judiciary and the parliament with little room to keep the administration in check.As for reforming the country's election system, Hwang said there's a need to gather more public opinion before deciding on how to change the system.While refraining from talking about putting his name in the hat for next year's general elections, Hwang said the conservative camp will have to join forces in order to achieve a sweeping victory.Recent polls show that Hwang is viewed by conservative voters as one of the most favorable candidates for the 2022 presidential election.