Authorities Raise Alert Level after Second Foot-and-Mouth Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A second case of foot-and-mouth disease(FMD) was confirmed in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday, raising concerns of a possible spread of the disease ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs raised the four-stage warning system by a notch from level two to level three on Wednesday.Authorities confirmed the second case at a beef farm in Anseong, 80 kilometers south of Seoul, a day after the first case was confirmed at a farm in the same area.The farm, located about ten kilometers from the first confirmed case of FMD, raises 97 cattle.Quarantine authorities plan to cull all 97 animals as well as cattle at three nearby farms run by the owner's family.A 24-hour standstill was placed on all livestock farms within three kilometers of the affected farm.