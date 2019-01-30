Ruling Party Lawmakers Urge Ex-Prime Minister to Apologize for Corruption Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling party lawmakers have heavily criticized former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn for denying his responsibility in the corruption scandal under the Park Geun-hye administration and urged him to apologize to the nation.The criticism came a day after Hwang announced his intention to run for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's(LKP) leadership next month.On her Twitter account on Wednesday, four-term lawmaker Park Young-sun questioned whether Hwang really didn't know anything about the former president's confidante Choi Soon-sil while he served as prime minister and justice minister.On his social media account, third-term lawmaker Lee In-young said if the former president's anachronistic "puppet" were to return, the nation will have to take to the streets holding candles again, referring to the candlelight protests that ousted Park Geun-hye.Third-term lawmaker Kim Tae-nyeon said it is absurd that Hwang has declared he would save the nation if elected LKP chief, when he hasn't properly apologized for the corruption scandal from the previous government.