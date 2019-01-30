Court Finds Gov. Kim Guilty of Opinion Rigging

Photo : YONHAP News

South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo has been sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in the online opinion rigging conducted by power blogger "druking."The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday sentenced Kim to a two-year prison term on the charge of manipulating the popularity of Internet news comments and handed down a ten-month sentence suspended for two years on the charge of violating election laws.Kim was taken into court custody immediately following Wednesday's ruling.If the ruling is confirmed by higher courts, Kim will lose his governorship.The court said that the former Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker was informed of the blogger's computer program "King Crab" since its demonstration in November 2016 and that he had a hand in the rigging operation.The program artificially jacked up the number of "likes" for online comments favorable of the then-main opposition DP and presidential candidate Moon Jae-in.The court also said it would be reasonable to believe that by offering government posts to the blogger's associates, including the Sendai consulate general job, Kim oversaw the rigging operation in close cooperation with the blogger.