Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Druking Opinion Rigging

Anchor: South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo has been sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in the online opinion rigging conducted by power blogger "druking." Kim was taken into court custody immediately following Wednesday's ruling. His defense attorney said Kim will appeal.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo has been placed behind bars for colluding with a power blogger to sway public opinion online.In the hearing Wednesday, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced him to two years in prison.Gov. Kim, a close associate of President Moon Jae-in, was arrested right upon the court ruling, which said the defendant was aware of the systematic online opinion-rigging operation by Kim Dong-won, better known by his Internet alias “druking.”The ruling said Gov. Kim had seen the test demonstration of the blogger's data manipulation software, King Crab, used to manipulate the popularity of comments in online thread discussions under news articles.It further acknowledged Kim had approved "druking" to manipulate online comments, receiving regular reports from the blogger.The opinion rigging is suspected to have benefited the then main opposition in the run-up to the 2017 presidential election.The court said it would be reasonable to believe that by offering government posts to the blogger's associates, including the Sendai consulate general job, Kim oversaw the rigging operation in close cooperation with the blogger.On charges of violating election regulations, the court sentenced Kim to a ten-month prison term, suspended for two years.Following the ruling, one of Gov. Kim's defense attorney's read a statement on his behalf saying that Kim will embark on a long journey to fight for truth. Kim argued in the statement that the court turned a blind eye to the truth and only accepted unilateral claims made by the special prosecution.Kim will lose his governorship if he is convicted by a higher court.Druking was first publicly alleged to have been involved in illicit cyber operations in March of last year, ironically after he started to boost the popularity of online comments critical of the Moon government. The governor claimed the blogger made “unreasonable demands” after Moon's election in May 2017 but the demands were not met.Druking himself was sentenced to three and a half years in prison earlier in the day, with the court saying that he distorted public opinion and also delivered illegal political funds to a former aide of Gov. Kim when he was a lawmaker.On the charge that druking delivered 50 million won in illicit funds to late lawmaker Roh Hoe-chan, the court handed down a six-month prison sentence suspended for one year.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.