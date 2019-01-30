KOSPI Closes Above 2,200 Mark for First Time Since Oct. Last Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's stocks rose Wednesday on the back of heavy foreign investment.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 22-point-84 points, or one-point-05 percent, on Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-206-point-20, marking the first time the main bourse has surpassed the two-thousand-200 mark in 112 days.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining four-point-31 points, or point-61 percent. It closed the day at 715-point-30.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-116-point-three won.