Ruling Party to Convene Emergency Meeting to Discuss Governor's Imprisonment

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will convene an emergency meeting of its Supreme Council on Wednesday to discuss a court ruling earlier in the day that sentenced South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo to a prison term.An official from the party said the meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the party chairman's office.Kim has been sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in the online opinion rigging conducted by power blogger "druking" and was taken into court custody immediately following the ruling.If the ruling is confirmed by higher courts, Kim will lose his governorship.